Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.94.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

