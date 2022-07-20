Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 13,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 271,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64.
About Chemtrade Electrochem Inc,
Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).
See Also
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.