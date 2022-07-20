Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Shares Down 27.6%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 3,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through six segments: U.S. Higher Education, International Higher Education, Secondary Education, Workforce Skills, English Language Teaching, and Research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.