Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,505,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.58.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

