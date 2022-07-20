DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alleghany by 1,758.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Alleghany by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alleghany by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $833.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.16. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

