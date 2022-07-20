Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $34.88 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.