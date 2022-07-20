DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 15,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

