DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,744 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.