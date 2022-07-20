DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

