DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Service Co. International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

