DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 403,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.14, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

