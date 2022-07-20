Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 214,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

