Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.41. 4,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 741,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,414 shares of company stock worth $12,513,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

