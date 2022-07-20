Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 10,837 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

