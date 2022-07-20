DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,744 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

