Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 406,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLK. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

