DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,627 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Novavax worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NVAX stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

