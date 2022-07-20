DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.06 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after purchasing an additional 299,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

