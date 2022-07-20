ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.97.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $435.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.21. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.31, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

