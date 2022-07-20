DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Novavax worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 83.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 173,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 78,970 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

