Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $161.70 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

