Whittier Trust Co. Sells 39,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

