Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.