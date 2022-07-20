Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,877 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

