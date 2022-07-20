Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in YETI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in YETI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE YETI opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

