Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

