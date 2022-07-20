iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

