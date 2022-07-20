Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $360.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.24 and its 200 day moving average is $389.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

