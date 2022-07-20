Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

