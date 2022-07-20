Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

