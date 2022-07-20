Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $391,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.