Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $177.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

