Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $201,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Motco bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

