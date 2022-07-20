Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

