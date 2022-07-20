DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.