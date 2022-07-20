DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 258,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.25 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

