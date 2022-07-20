DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 594 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

