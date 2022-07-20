DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,826 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $14,949,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ADC opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.