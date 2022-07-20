DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Landstar System by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

