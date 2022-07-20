DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 380 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

