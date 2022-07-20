DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.31 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after buying an additional 474,457 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE GIL opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

