SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

