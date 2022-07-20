Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

