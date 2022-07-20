DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 66,075 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

