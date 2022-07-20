DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.88.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

