DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.73.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

