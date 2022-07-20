DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 9,332 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 142,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 344,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

