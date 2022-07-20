JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 14.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $231,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

