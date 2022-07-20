Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 286 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $11,760,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.