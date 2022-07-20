Comerica Bank Buys 700 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

